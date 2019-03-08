Motorbike blaze tackled by fire crew
PUBLISHED: 12:03 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 08 June 2019
Archant
Firefighters quickly dealt with a motorbike blaze in a coastal village.
A crew from Martham fire station were alerted in the early hours of Saturday morning (June 8).
You may also want to watch:
They were called to tackle the blaze on The Holway in Winterton-on-Sea at 12.23am on June 8.
On arrival at the scene they found a motorcycle ablaze, and soon had the incident under control.
A brigade spokesman said: "One appliance from Martham was mobilised to a motorcycle on fire on The Holway.
"The crew used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire."
Comments have been disabled on this article.