'My baby has closure' - Mum's grave joy, nine years after Scarlet dies

Published: 5:30 AM March 18, 2021

Sadie Warters was overwhelmed with a Mother's Day surprise of a headstone for her late baby daughter. Pictured: Sadie Warters (left) with Debbie Stewart in 2019. - Credit: Sadie Warters/ Sarah Hussain

A mum who lost her baby almost nine years ago is lost for words after receiving a special Mother's Day surprise that allows her to finally lay her baby to rest.

Sadie Warters, from Wisbech, lost her baby girl Scarlet Nadine Dunbar in July 2012 following an early induced pregnancy as a result of several health problems.

She had struggled for years to come to terms with the death, and was unable to afford her late daughter's headstone.

Sadie Warters with her baby daughter Scarlet Nadine Dunbar. - Credit: Sadie Warters

Miss Warters set up a fundraising page in 2019 appealing for help and Debbie Stewart, owner of R H Bond Funeral Directors in Stoke Ferry, offered to help after being touched by the story.

Mrs Stewart sought the help of AF Holman Stonemasons, who offered to donate a headstone, and a meeting to design it took place in October 2019.

Miss Warters had been waiting for further news during the pandemic, but an emotional Mother's Day surprise on Sunday, March 14, left her lost for words after she received an "unexpected" message from the Stoke Ferry funeral owner.

Sadie Warters received a special Mother’s Day surprise on Sunday, March 14 after a headstone was fitted for her late daughter. - Credit: Sadie Warters

She said: "I froze as I opened my messages. Debbie had said ‘Happy Mother’s Day darling 2021’ along with pictures of my daughter's headstone fitted at her plot.

"I then burst into tears and said to my brother ‘look what I’ve just received, Scarlet has her headstone laid and it’s Mother’s Day'.

"My baby has closure and can rest in peace. I can now sleep at night knowing Scarlet has her bed."

Miss Warters described the experience as a "dream come true" and a Mother's Day that she would never forget, adding that words could not express her thanks to Mrs Stewart and AF Holman.

Miss Warters' daughter is buried at Waltham Abbey in Essex. Picture before the headstone was laid. - Credit: Archant

Mrs Stewart had hoped to attend the laying of the stone, which was organised by Keith Blake and Fiona Pearce of AF Holman, but was unable to after being taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in January with severe sepsis and pneumonia. She also later caught Covid.

She added: "Even though I thought this year's Mother’s Day would be my saddest as I lay in hospital and I couldn’t be with my boys it turned out to be my best one yet.

"Together with AF Holman we were able to give Sadie the best Mother’s Day present ever. Her princess finally has her bed."

Scarlet is buried at Waltham Abbey in Essex and Miss Warters is yet to visit the plot after the headstone was fitted.