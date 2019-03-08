Search

'It was horrific': Mother relives terrifying woodland cycling accident

PUBLISHED: 11:41 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 28 September 2019

Lisa Chapman, pictured with her husband Paul and her three children Jessica, Jack and Ben. Picture: Contributed by the Chapman family

Lisa Chapman, pictured with her husband Paul and her three children Jessica, Jack and Ben. Picture: Contributed by the Chapman family

A mother-of-three has relived the terrifying moment she was stranded in the woods for more than two hours following a cycling accident.

She commended her children, Jack and Jessica for their bravery. Picture: Contributed by the Chapman familyShe commended her children, Jack and Jessica for their bravery. Picture: Contributed by the Chapman family

Lisa Chapman was cycling with her husband and two children when she fell off her bike and shattered her tibia and fibula at Tunstall Woods, near Ipswich.

Mrs Chapman who is from Worlingham near Beccles, said: "It was quite horrific to be honest. I couldn't look at my leg, I am quite bad with broken bones and knew if I looked at it I would have fainted."

While her husband Paul Chapman called the ambulance, her 12-year-old son Jack elevated her leg and her daughter Jessica, nine, remained by her side for support.

The 36-year-old said: "We had to call an ambulance but we were quite deep in the forest and they struggled to know where we were, the operator asked us if we had what3words.

She was taken to hospital after shattering her tibia and fibula. Picture: Contributed by the Chapman familyShe was taken to hospital after shattering her tibia and fibula. Picture: Contributed by the Chapman family

"We had never heard of this and the ambulance had difficulty finding me because the GPS wasn't as accurate.

"Thinking back, it was horrible, You never think you are going to be in a situation where you don't know where you are."

Because the family were half a mile away from the nearest road, Mr Chapman cycled to find the emergency services.

The mother-of-three was riding at Tunstall Woods, near Ipswich on September 1. Picture: Contributed by the Chapman familyThe mother-of-three was riding at Tunstall Woods, near Ipswich on September 1. Picture: Contributed by the Chapman family

Following the rescue, which happened on the evening of September 1, she said: "The paramedic got their phone out and showed me the what three words app and the three words for where we were. I had never heard of it before."

What3words is a mobile app which has divided the world into three-metre squares and given each one a unique three word address. After the three words are shared with the control room, the emergency services can coordinate a response directly to the exact location.

Following her terrifying experience, the mother has urged the community to download the app and has commended the emergency services as well as her family for their bravery.

"The children were amazing, they were helping the paramedics carrying items from the ambulance because it was a half-mile walk," she said.

