Mother of teen who took his own life tells of devastating moment she and her husband rushed to save him

Cromer teenager Nyall Brown who died in May 2018 . Photo: Mearl Brown Mearl Brown

The mother of a Cromer teenager has told of the devastating moment she and her husband rushed in vain to try and save their son before his death.

Nyall Brown, 19, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on May 22 last year.

An inquest at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Thursday heard how the teenager, who was described as funny and mischievous, had sent simultaneous text messages to his parents before he took his own life, prompting them to rush to save him.

Nyall, of Mayfield Drive, had previously attempted suicide in January 2018, after which he ended up in intensive care.

Mrs Brown said he was not able to remember what had happened and was only aware he had attempted suicide when he saw the marks on his neck in the hospital bathroom.

She said Nyall had struggled with his mental health for a number of months, and had not seemed himself.

Unhappy with the response of mental health teams, Nyall’s parents had been looking for help for him privately.

Mrs Brown said they were told “they were not able to help Nyall and the best thing Nyall could do was go private, and he gave me a list of private counsellors and the Mind website address”.

But Nyall continued to deteriorate and in May made another attempt on his life.

In a statement to the court, Nyall’s mother Tracey said she had been due to attend an appointment and was travelling in the car with husband Mearl, when both of their phones received a message at the same time.

She said: “I saw the name Nyall and part of the message which said ‘Snake Pit, Happy Valley’. I knew instantly this was the place Nyall tried to hang himself in January.

“We knew Nyall was there and he was trying to harm himself. We turned around and we’re driving straight back to the area.”

When the pair arrived at Warren Woods they ran straight for the Snake Pit, an area of the woods, and split up with Mrs Brown running around the top and Mr Brown heading into the pit itself.

Mrs Brown said: “Mearl started calling me - ‘Tracey, Tracey, get here, call the police’ - I ran down into the Snake Pit and I could see Nyall hanging.”

Mrs Brown said her husband was struggling to get Nyall down as she called for help.

They did manage to get him down and he was airlifted to the NNUH, where he was taken into intensive care.

She said: “Over the next few days we were constantly at the hospital, his condition had not improved like last time.”

In her statement Mrs Brown has described ongoing problems Nyall had with his girlfriend at the time.

She said they had often fought, and Nyall would have to send photos of where he was to prove he was telling the truth.

• Need to talk? Call Samaritans on 116 123.