Norfolk restaurants retain Michelin stars

Michelin stars are few and far between - but one Norfolk eatery has retained the prestigious seal of approval for a total of 21 years.

Morston Hall, near Holt, retained its Michelin star rating at a ceremony on October 7, with the release of the 2020 Michelin guide.

Chef patron Galton Blackiston, who runs Morston Hall with his wife and co-owner Tracy, said: "To gain a Michelin star is a huge achievement for any business; to gain one for 21 years in succession is a cause for immense pride. We are absolutely delighted by the latest news."

Morston Hall, which is located at Morston, on the north Norfolk coast, has secured a succession of major accolades over recent years.

The business also holds four AA rosettes, features in the Sunday Times Top 100 Restaurants and registers among the UK's top 30 restaurants in the prestigious Harden's Top 100 guide.

It was also listed among SquareMeal's UK Top 100 Restaurants for 2019.

Tracy Blackiston said: "There's a real sense of team spirit here at Morston Hall. It's impossible to describe the incredible delight everyone feels in playing their part in our ongoing recognition by Michelin.

"We would like to thank everyone at the hotel and restaurant, but also the team at Michelin and the many, many loyal customers who have shown their ongoing support for us over the years. Galton and I are incredibly proud and grateful."

The Neptune in Old Hunstanton, ran by Kevin Mangeolles with wife Jacki, also retained their Michelin Star rating.

Mr Mangeolles prides himself on using the best seasonal produce that Norfolk has to offer, including locally landed fish & Brancaster lobsters, organic pork, local lamb, fruit from Drove Orchards and local game.

Michelin stars weren't the only awards being dished out, another four Norfolk eateries were made a Bib Gourmand.

Wiveton Bell, near Holt, received their first Bib Gourmand while Aldeburgh Lighthouse, Gunton Arms at Thorpe Market all retained that rating.