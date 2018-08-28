Video

This Norfolk restaurant has been named one of the best in the world

Word of its fine fare has spread among foodies far and wide, and now Morston Hall, near Holt, has gained another feather in its cap.

French group La Liste has named the Michelin-starred eatery among its top 1,000 restaurants in the world.

Celebrity chef Galton Blackiston and his wife Tracy own, and have run, the restaurant since 1992.

Mr Blackiston said: “It’s an extraordinary accolade for us at Morston and totally unexpected. This is a fantastic result.”

He said no small part of the restaurant’s success was due to head chef Greg Anderson, who took over the kitchen in 2015.

Mr Blackiston said: “Our cooking has been better than ever over the past few years.”

Mrs Blackiston said the success was thanks to a team effort.

She said: “We’re very proud of the team and this shows hard work pays off. I think there are only about 60 from England that are included in the list so we’re flabbergasted to be among them.

“We don’t go out to win awards, we just go out to do the best we can and we’ve never stopped learning in all those years at Morston.”

In December last year Morston Hall was named among the top 100 places to eat in the UK, in Harden’s guide to the county’s best restaurants. The venue, which also includes a hotel, achieved position 36. The Neptune in Old Hunstanton, which is the only other Norfolk restaurant with a Michelin star, was on the same list at position 44.

La Liste gives its top 1,000 a percentage rank between 99.75 and 80, awarding Morston Hall 81pc.

At the top of the list is Guy Savoy in Paris, where the seven-course lunch menu with champagne and wine will set you back €320.

This is followed by Le Bernardin in New York and Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée, also in Paris.

Jörg Zipprick, La Liste co-founder, said of today’s restaurants: “To every trend, there is a counter-trend.

“Some customers want less meat — but restaurants that offer rare, selected and ‘aged’ meat are booming. Customers want natural products, but heavily processed and artificial foods are the reason for the success of several famous restaurants.”