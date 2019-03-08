Town supermarket opens up multi-million pound refurbishment

A store supermarket has revealed its new shop layout and improvements after a multi- million pound refurbishment.

Morrisons in Downham Market received a £1.5 million investment into refurbing the store.

The money, funded by the supermarket company, was used to upgrade the store facilities and improve the overall shopping experience of customers.

The supermarket has updated its Morrisons logo signs and trolleys and has also refurbished the toilet facilities and roof.

Callum Pilgrim, who's been the store manager for two and a half years, said: "Across the store we refreshed, redecorated and fixed the roof, which has had a lot of leaks, we also extended the shop floor which has allowed us to increase the size so customers can get more than they want.

"At the start of the year we decided Downham Market needed more of a refresher as the store hasn't had enough changes in a few years."

The new changes to the store was also as a result of customer feedback.

The 29-year-old said: "You see the investment as you walk into the store, it's a lot more brighter and cleaner in here.

"We have a gluten free section and new home and leisure section.

"I'm very proud and also proud of my colleagues. We're grateful for our customers and their patience whilst we've been making these changes over the last few weeks.

"The feedback we've been getting is that people really like it and that our staff here are really friendly."

Downham Market mayor Becky Hayes, said: "It's good they have recognised Downham Market and have invested money into our town.

"It's something really good for the Downham and it's great that a large company are making such an investment for our town and residents. As with any change it will get better as people get used to it."

The mayor performed her first ever ribbon cutting since coming into the position in May.

Mrs Hayes said: "You have visions of being a mayor and of cutting ribbons so I felt very mayoral today. It was really nice to be asked."