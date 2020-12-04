More than 1,500 homes and school planned for land alongside NDR

Published: 1:24 PM December 4, 2020 Updated: 1:56 PM December 4, 2020

More than 1,500 new homes and a school could be built on the edge of a village near Norwich, with plans being prepared for a parcel of land running alongside the NDR.

Developer Scott Properties, which is behind a scheme that will see a new Lidl built in Taverham, is set to lodge two separate planning applications which combined will bring up to 1,600 new homes to the village.

Both plans are earmarked for a 193 acre plot of land south of the road, in between Fir Covert Road and Reepham Road in the north of Taverham,.

While the plans are yet to be formally submitted, the developer has approached Broadland District Council with initial proposals ahead of the two applications being put forward.

These outline what the applications will look like and include a number of the features the new development would bring.

These include a full application for a development of 575 residential units, which will include open space and care units.

Meanwhile, at the same time an outline application would be submitted to build 1,025 further homes, a primary school, a community retail hub and a health centre.

Both applications would be considered simultaneously and serve as a singular, hybrid application, with the development known as Marriott's Park.

The development would also see a new road built between Fir Covert Road and Reepham Road, which will provide access to properties in it.

Should the application be approved it would be the second major development from the Colchester-based firm to be green-lit in Taverham.

In 2018, Broadland Council granted permission for a new Lidl store to be built next door to Taverham Nursery garden centre on Fir Covert Road - a project Scott Properties is behind.

After a previous bid was subject to a legal challenge from Norwich City Council in 2014, a second bid to build the 2,200sqm supermarket, along with a retail unit and lifestyle leisure unit, on the site was approved in February 2018.

Martin Scott, group director of Scott Properties, said the company was hoping to submit the application in 2021.

He added that construction on the new Lidl supermarket is scheduled to begin next year.



