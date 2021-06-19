Latitude 2021: More acts announced as director vows festival will go ahead

Published: 1:39 PM June 19, 2021 Updated: 2:17 PM June 19, 2021

Latitude Festival has said it will be "the first major festival to take place in the UK" as it announced more acts for its 2021 event.

Supergrass, Villagers and Sons of Kemet will join already announced headliners like Wolf Alice, Chemical Brothers, Bombay Bicycle Club and Bastille at the festival this July.

Despite the government's four-week delay of the lockdown easing planned for June 21, festival director Melvin Benn said he was "very confident" Latitude would go ahead.

He said: "It’s been a long week after the prime minister’s announcement on Monday and while I was disappointed in the immediate aftermath of the statement, on reflection, I think it actually gives much more certainty of Latitude being able to happen than if he had loosened things on Monday because the country will have strangled the variant’s ability to spread to a greater degree through increased vaccination than if we had opened fully this coming Monday.

"So, for much of the week I have been in conversation with the government on Latitude in particular and I’m very confident after those talks that Latitude will be able to go ahead. There will be more detail on the specifics next week but with this in mind, we are thrilled to announce these fantastic artists today.

"More details will follow but we’ll 100pc keep you updated every step of the way. We’re very excited – it’s really happening."

Other musical acts announced include Lava La Rue, The Golden Dregs, Emily Burns, Liz Lawrence, Charlotte Jane, Nayana IZ, The Goa Express, Fake Laugh, Black Honey.

There will also be a selection of live podcasts, literature and arts, as well as stand-up comedy favourites such as Britain's Got Talent star Daliso Chaponda and ventriloquist Nina Conti.

• Latitude is set to take place in Henham Park, near Southwold, from July 22-25.