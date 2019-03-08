Moped destroyed by fire in Spixworth
PUBLISHED: 13:23 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 10 May 2019
A moped parked at a property in Spixworth has been destroyed by fire.
The property's door and guttering was also damaged by fire. Photo: Supplied
It is understood that neighbours woke the occupants of the house on Arthurton Road before the fire spread.
Firefighters from Sprowston and Earlham were called to the scene shortly before midnight on Wednesday, May 8.
Photographs show significant damage to the property's door and guttering, which was melted by the heat.
A moped parked at a property in Spixworth has been destroyed by fire. Photo: Supplied
Firefighters used hose jets, supplied by a hydrant, to extinguish the flames.
