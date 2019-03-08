Moped destroyed by fire in Spixworth

A moped parked at a property in Spixworth has been destroyed by fire.

It is understood that neighbours woke the occupants of the house on Arthurton Road before the fire spread.

Firefighters from Sprowston and Earlham were called to the scene shortly before midnight on Wednesday, May 8.

Photographs show significant damage to the property's door and guttering, which was melted by the heat.

Firefighters used hose jets, supplied by a hydrant, to extinguish the flames.