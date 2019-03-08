Student missing for 11 days drowned in UEA lake, inquest confirms

25-year-old student Nick Sadler drowned in UEA lake, an inquest has confirmed. Picture: Will Sadler Archant

A UEA student who was missing for almost two weeks drowned in the UEA lake, an inquest has confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police diving teams search the lake for UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant Police diving teams search the lake for UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Family, friends and police had searched for Nick Sadler for 11 days before his body was discovered in the water on February 19.

His family, friends and well-wishers had been desperately searching for the young man, who was from King's Lynn, with hundreds of missing posters plastered around the city.

His father Will described his son as a "wonderful child".

At the opening of the inquest into Mr Sadler's death on Wednesday, assistant coroner Johanna Thompson said investigations were ongoing into the circumstances of his death.

Nick Sadler with his sister, Lauren. Picture: Will Sadler Nick Sadler with his sister, Lauren. Picture: Will Sadler

"He was a student and died at the lake at the UEA in Norwich," she said. "Investigations so far reveal Nick was reported as missing on February 10, 2019.

"A search was subsequently carried out and he was found deceased."

She said the medical cause of death has been given as drowning.

"Further investigations are under way," she added.

Police diving teams search the lake for UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant Police diving teams search the lake for UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Mr Sadler's father said after Nick was found: "It was a privilege to have him as a son. He was so supportive of everyone and wanted to help everyone, and he couldn't understand why the world was not like that with him.

"He was kind - I never had an argument with him. I knew he would have made a lovely father, but he won't have that chance."

Mr Sadler's brother Oliver described him as "the sweetest guy you could ever meet".

"He'd do anything for you," he said. "He never hurt anybody, he was kind and funny to be around. He has given us so many wonderful memories and we all miss him terribly."

They both praised the support of people they encountered in Norwich.

Mr Sadler had been in his final year of a film and television studies degree at the UEA.

He grew up in Highgate, in the centre of King's Lynn, and attended the now King Edward VII Academy on the Gaywood Road.

During the search, his former school described him as an "absolute pleasure to teach", and "respected by his teachers and his peers".

A full inquest will be heard at Norfolk Coroner's Court on December 3.