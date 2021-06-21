Runaway pet python found under car bonnet during MOT

Published: 7:01 PM June 21, 2021

A nine-year-old's missing Python was found during an MOT under the bonnet of his family's car. - Credit: Sophie Turner

Any motorist who drops their car off for an MOT is bound to worry about what will be found under the bonnet. But few will expect to find a slithering serpent sleeping on top of the engine.

But this is precisely what happened when the Turner family dropped off their Vauxhall Vivaro people carrier at a garage in Wymondham.

Gav the missing python was found under the bonnet of the family's car, during an MOT at CSN Autos. - Credit: CSN Autos

Chris Newell, owner of CSN Autos, said they were shocked to find the metre long Sunfire Royal Ball Python while performing an MOT on a family’s car on Monday, June 21.

But after calling its owner, they discovered they also owned the snake, which had been missing almost a fortnight – and it had been under the bonnet the whole time.

Mr Newell said: “I was shocked and confused. We couldn't work out how it was there and still alive.

“The snake had slipped out during the night two weeks ago and had rocked up under the bonnet.

“He came down on a pushbike with a pillow case to take him home. It’s not what you expect on a Monday.”

Ellis Turner and his python Gav. - Credit: Sophie Turner

The car belongs to Jim Catton and Sophie Turner of Becket's Grove in Wymondham, with the snake whose name is Gav, belonging to their nine-year-old son Ellis.

Ms Turner said Ellis was “devastated” when they couldn’t find his, after his vivarium was accidentally left open one night and he slithered out of the window.

Gav the python is back at his home in Wymondham after he was found hiding under the bonnet of the family car. Here the snake is pictured being held by Ellis Turner. - Credit: Sophie Turner

She said: “We were lying in bed one night and we nodded off at midnight. But then I heard the neighbour's son screaming in the street.

“I put my head out and asked what's the matter and he said he saw a snake but I didn’t think anything of it. So, we went back to bed.

“We didn’t realise until the next day that the vivarium was open.

“The neighbourhood looked everywhere. Ellis was devastated. He got that snake when his uncle died. But I didn’t think we would find him again.

“We have been to the dinosaur park, Great Yarmouth, shopping and driving around for all that time and he was under the bonnet. When we got a phone call from Chris saying we found a snake in your car we couldn't believe it. Ellis is over the moon to have him home.”