Missing pregnant woman found
Published: 3:34 PM November 25, 2020
- Credit: Archant
A pregnant woman, who was reported missing, has been found.
Suffolk Police had appealed for help to trace 22-year-old Chelsea Lance, who was last seen in Lowestoft at about 1pm on Tuesday, November 24.
Ms Lance had been reported as missing to officers yesterday.
Concerns were raised for Ms Lance's welfare as officers said: "She is very heavily pregnant."
A spokesman for Suffolk Police confirmed Ms Lance had been found on Wednesday, November 25.
"Police would like to thank members of the public and media for their assistance with this appeal," the spokesman said.
