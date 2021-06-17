News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Welfare fears as 17-year-old goes missing

James Weeds

Published: 5:07 PM June 17, 2021   
The missing 17-year-old with a dog.

George Rivett was last seen on Saturday evening. Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk police on 101, quoting incident number 69 of 12 June. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are asking for help to find a 17-year-old who has been missing since Saturday.

George Rivett was last seen at his home in Sloley, Norwich at around 4.30pm on Friday, June 11 2021.

He is believed to be in the Norwich area.

George is described as white, 6ft 2 inches in height, with short dark hair, and is usually clean shaven.

Officers are concerned for George’s welfare, and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk police on 101, quoting incident number 69 of 12 June.

