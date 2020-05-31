Search

Missing 65-year-old man from Beccles returns home

PUBLISHED: 11:35 31 May 2020

Peter Bicker, was last seen at his home address in Beccles at 10am on Saturday May 30. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Archant

A man who was reported missing has returned home.

Police had appealed for help to trace a 65-year-old Peter Bicker had last been seen at his home address in Beccles at 10am on Saturday, May 30.

On Sunday morning (May 31) his daughter posted on social media the family was “happy and relieved” he had come home.

Suzy Bicker said: “We cannot thank every single one of you enough for helping with the search. We will be forever grateful for the help and support.”

Police had said Mr Bicker’s disappearance was out of character.

Mr Bicker had left his house on foot and searches took place on Saturday afternoon (May 30) to try and locate him.

