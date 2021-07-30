News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Appeal to find missing man from London last seen at Norfolk campsite

Jasper King

Published: 10:51 PM July 30, 2021    Updated: 11:02 PM July 30, 2021
jamie mason

Jamie Mason was last seen at a campsite in Waxham. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing to help trace a missing man from London who was last seen in Norfolk.

Jamie Mason was at a campsite in Waxham on Friday morning (July 30), and is expected to have remained in the coastal areas of Norfolk.

He is described as a white man, 5ft 8 inches in height, with short, dark hair and a stocky build.

Officers are concerned for Mr Mason's welfare, and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk police on 101, quoting incident number 165 of 30 July.

North Norfolk News

