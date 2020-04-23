Police concern for safety of missing teenager

Police have appealed for help in tracing a teenager who has been reported as missing.

Jamie Holwell was last seen in the Evergreen Road area of Lowestoft today, Thursday, April 23, and police are concerned for his welfare.

The 16-year-old is a white male, 5ft 5in tall with short red hair worn in the curtains style.

He was last seen wearing glasses, combat trousers, Converse trainers, a black t-shirt and a black baseball cap. He was carrying a black rucksack at the time.

Anybody who may have seen the teenager, or has any information about his whereabouts should contact Suffolk Police on 101, asking for the duty sergeant for Lowestoft.