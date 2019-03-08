Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Norfolk queen wins Miss Charity Drag UK

PUBLISHED: 11:56 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:45 13 March 2019

Kévin d’Odémont aka Miss Dee Licious won Miss Charity Drag UK. Photo: Ed Hollingsbee

Kévin d’Odémont aka Miss Dee Licious won Miss Charity Drag UK. Photo: Ed Hollingsbee

Ed Holingsbee

A Norfolk drag queen has taken the charity crown after raising the most money for good causes in the UK’s first drag beauty pageant.

Kévin d’Odémont aka Miss Dee Licious won Miss Charity Drag UK. Photo: Ed HollingsbeeKévin d’Odémont aka Miss Dee Licious won Miss Charity Drag UK. Photo: Ed Hollingsbee

Miss Dee Licious, the drag persona of 38-year-old Kévin d’Odémont from Hockering, beat 20 other finalists to receive the title of Miss Charity Drag UK.

The Belgium-born performer has lived in Norfolk for the last 16 years and has worked extensively to raise both money and awareness for causes that promote mental health and empowerment.

Miss Dee said: “To be crowned Miss Charity Drag UK 2019 is a huge honour.

“Over the past years I have been working alongside incredible businesses supporting local charities in our region and nationwide.

Kévin d’Odémont aka Miss Dee Licious won Miss Charity Drag UK. Photo: Ed HollingsbeeKévin d’Odémont aka Miss Dee Licious won Miss Charity Drag UK. Photo: Ed Hollingsbee

“Now is the time to bring the British population together and empower not only the LGBT+ community, but the world around us with acceptance, positivity and awareness of mental health.”

More than 600 spectators turned out to watch the pageant, which took place in Kent on March 10 and saw the other two crowns for Miss Publicity Drag UK and overall champion Miss Drag UK awarded to Rosé Zinfandel and Auntie Ginger respectively.

Norwich drag artist Miss Crystal was awarded second runner up for the most money raised for charity.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is where new schools are set to be built across Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, which is set to open in September 2019. It is one of several new schools planned for the county over the coming years to meet rising demand for places. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

Norwich Italian café owner to retire after 30 years in the business

Roberto Cimelli is hanging up his apron strings after more than 30 years service, Presto, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Bring the noise. Webber and Farke in joint City fan plea as club tee up major announcement

Norwich City fans have a huge part to play at Carrow Road against Hull City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Norwich YouTube stars Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman announce divorce

Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Tanya Burr and husband Jim Chapman. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Kerry Katona makes Norwich blunder on Celebs Go Dating with city bodybuilder

Aaron Chalmers Credit: E4

Dismay as Storm Gareth reduces market stalls to two

Shoppers were dismayed on Tuesday to find just two stalls at Thetford Market. PHOTO: Bernie O'Connor

‘I was heartbroken’: Bride’s despair as wedding venue announces sudden closure

Debbie Finnegan and Christopher Blake were due to get married at Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville. Photo: Debbie Finnegan.

Bring the noise. Webber and Farke in joint City fan plea as club tee up major announcement

Norwich City fans have a huge part to play at Carrow Road against Hull City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists