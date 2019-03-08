Video

Norfolk queen wins Miss Charity Drag UK

Kévin d’Odémont aka Miss Dee Licious won Miss Charity Drag UK. Photo: Ed Hollingsbee Ed Holingsbee

A Norfolk drag queen has taken the charity crown after raising the most money for good causes in the UK’s first drag beauty pageant.

Miss Dee Licious, the drag persona of 38-year-old Kévin d’Odémont from Hockering, beat 20 other finalists to receive the title of Miss Charity Drag UK.

The Belgium-born performer has lived in Norfolk for the last 16 years and has worked extensively to raise both money and awareness for causes that promote mental health and empowerment.

Miss Dee said: “To be crowned Miss Charity Drag UK 2019 is a huge honour.

“Over the past years I have been working alongside incredible businesses supporting local charities in our region and nationwide.

“Now is the time to bring the British population together and empower not only the LGBT+ community, but the world around us with acceptance, positivity and awareness of mental health.”

More than 600 spectators turned out to watch the pageant, which took place in Kent on March 10 and saw the other two crowns for Miss Publicity Drag UK and overall champion Miss Drag UK awarded to Rosé Zinfandel and Auntie Ginger respectively.

Norwich drag artist Miss Crystal was awarded second runner up for the most money raised for charity.