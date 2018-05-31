Search

Coronavirus: NHS staff urged to take part in minute’s silence tribute

PUBLISHED: 21:58 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 21:58 27 April 2020

Residents of Albany Road, in Southtown in Great Yarmouth, have hung bunting and Christmas lights to celebrate the NHS. Picture: Amy Read.

Residents of Albany Road, in Southtown in Great Yarmouth, have hung bunting and Christmas lights to celebrate the NHS. Picture: Amy Read.

Archant

Nurses, doctors, care staff and other health professionals from across the region are being urged to take part in a nationwide tribute to those who have lost their lives to the coronavirus pandemic.

Every Thursday since the virus outbreak people across the country have been asked to clap for carers in recognition of the incredible work being done on the frontline of the NHS to beat Covid-19.

But now healthcare professionals themselves are being asked to take part in a tribute to their own.

Chief nursing officer Ruth May and national medical director Professor Stephen Powis will lead NHS England staff in marking the minute’s silence on Tuesday (April 28) at 11am.

As part of the tribute all of NHS England’s national and regional teams are being asked to pay their respects to the friends and colleagues they have lost over the last two months due to the virus.

