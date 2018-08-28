Marham’s F-35 jets ‘ready to fly, ready to fight’

Defence secretary Gavin Williamson at RAF Marham, where he announced Britain's F-35 Lightning stealth fighter was now operational Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

The RAF’s new next-generation stealth fighter is now fully operational and ready to take on Britain’s enemies anywhere in the world.

Defence secretary Gavin Williamson meets air crews on a visit to RAF Marham Picture: Chris Bishop Defence secretary Gavin Williamson meets air crews on a visit to RAF Marham Picture: Chris Bishop

Defence secretary Gavin Williamson flew to RAF Marham, where the F-35 Lightning force is based, to announce the aircraft could now be deployed on active service.

“We have clear ideas how we want to use the F-35 operationally,” he said. “We have nine ready to fly, nine ready to fight.”

Mr Williamson said the Lightning would not be deploying to Syria, to replace the Marham-based Tornados targeting Islamic State.

One of the RAF's new F-35 Lightning stealth fighters Picture: Chris Bishop One of the RAF's new F-35 Lightning stealth fighters Picture: Chris Bishop

That role be taken on by the Typhoon fighter, after a £425m refurb enabling it to carry the same weapons as the Tornados, which are due to retire by the end of March.

Mr Williamson said the Tornado, which entered service in 1979, was “an amazing aircraft that has inspired so many”.

He said it first saw service in the first Gulf War, where crews helped liberate Kuwait, before deployments including the Iraq war, along with Kosovo, Afghanistan and Libya.

A soon-to-be retiredTornado jet, at RAF Marham Picture: Chris Bishop A soon-to-be retiredTornado jet, at RAF Marham Picture: Chris Bishop

Some £500m has been invested in new hangars, runways and a new command centre for the F-35.

“This gives Britain a cutting edge capability, enabling us to strike our enemies from afar to keep British people safe at home,” he said.

“As the world becomes increasingly dark and the threats become greater who do we turn to to take to the skies to keep Britain safe - the Royal Air Force.”

Defence secretary Gavin Williamson (right) with RAF Marham commanding officer Group Capt Ian Townsend Picture: Chris Bishop Defence secretary Gavin Williamson (right) with RAF Marham commanding officer Group Capt Ian Townsend Picture: Chris Bishop

Speaking inside one of the massive new hangars built to house and maintain the F-35, Mr Williamson said its arrival meant Britain now had “the most advanced air force in the world”.

He said over the world was becoming an increasingly dangerous place, with the country facing state-based threats as well as those from stateless groups.

“You want people to realise that Britain is a nation that will stand up for itself,” he said.

A Tornado jet at RAF Marham Picture: Chris Bishop A Tornado jet at RAF Marham Picture: Chris Bishop

Sir Stephen Hillier, chief of the air staff, said: “I am proud to confirm that the RAF’s combat air capability has taken yet another significant step towards the realisation of our next generation air force.

“With its cutting-edge stealth technology, our F-35s are now ready to deploy on operations and, alongside our combat-proven Typhoon, offer a step change in our ability to employ air power around the world.”