Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Marham’s F-35 jets ‘ready to fly, ready to fight’

PUBLISHED: 13:18 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 10 January 2019

Defence secretary Gavin Williamson at RAF Marham, where he announced Britain's F-35 Lightning stealth fighter was now operational Picture: Chris Bishop

Defence secretary Gavin Williamson at RAF Marham, where he announced Britain's F-35 Lightning stealth fighter was now operational Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

The RAF’s new next-generation stealth fighter is now fully operational and ready to take on Britain’s enemies anywhere in the world.

Defence secretary Gavin Williamson meets air crews on a visit to RAF Marham Picture: Chris BishopDefence secretary Gavin Williamson meets air crews on a visit to RAF Marham Picture: Chris Bishop

Defence secretary Gavin Williamson flew to RAF Marham, where the F-35 Lightning force is based, to announce the aircraft could now be deployed on active service.

“We have clear ideas how we want to use the F-35 operationally,” he said. “We have nine ready to fly, nine ready to fight.”

Mr Williamson said the Lightning would not be deploying to Syria, to replace the Marham-based Tornados targeting Islamic State.

One of the RAF's new F-35 Lightning stealth fighters Picture: Chris BishopOne of the RAF's new F-35 Lightning stealth fighters Picture: Chris Bishop

That role be taken on by the Typhoon fighter, after a £425m refurb enabling it to carry the same weapons as the Tornados, which are due to retire by the end of March.

Mr Williamson said the Tornado, which entered service in 1979, was “an amazing aircraft that has inspired so many”.

He said it first saw service in the first Gulf War, where crews helped liberate Kuwait, before deployments including the Iraq war, along with Kosovo, Afghanistan and Libya.

A soon-to-be retiredTornado jet, at RAF Marham Picture: Chris BishopA soon-to-be retiredTornado jet, at RAF Marham Picture: Chris Bishop

Some £500m has been invested in new hangars, runways and a new command centre for the F-35.

“This gives Britain a cutting edge capability, enabling us to strike our enemies from afar to keep British people safe at home,” he said.

“As the world becomes increasingly dark and the threats become greater who do we turn to to take to the skies to keep Britain safe - the Royal Air Force.”

Defence secretary Gavin Williamson (right) with RAF Marham commanding officer Group Capt Ian Townsend Picture: Chris BishopDefence secretary Gavin Williamson (right) with RAF Marham commanding officer Group Capt Ian Townsend Picture: Chris Bishop

Speaking inside one of the massive new hangars built to house and maintain the F-35, Mr Williamson said its arrival meant Britain now had “the most advanced air force in the world”.

He said over the world was becoming an increasingly dangerous place, with the country facing state-based threats as well as those from stateless groups.

“You want people to realise that Britain is a nation that will stand up for itself,” he said.

A Tornado jet at RAF Marham Picture: Chris BishopA Tornado jet at RAF Marham Picture: Chris Bishop

Sir Stephen Hillier, chief of the air staff, said: “I am proud to confirm that the RAF’s combat air capability has taken yet another significant step towards the realisation of our next generation air force.

“With its cutting-edge stealth technology, our F-35s are now ready to deploy on operations and, alongside our combat-proven Typhoon, offer a step change in our ability to employ air power around the world.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

#includeImage($article, 225)

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hatfield man guilty of making indecent images of children

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Are you offended? Company attacked over use of female models

Agrifac managing director Andy Carse pictured in May 2018. Picture: www.edp24.co.uk

WATCH: Van driver laughs gleefully as he ploughs into huge puddle to splash pedestrians

A pedestrian is splashed by a passing driver in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth.

BeWILDerwood set to open huge new play area for 2019

Towering Treetop Tangles Credit: BeWILDerwood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists