Donkey charity welcomes cute new arrival and vital funding

Nofolk minidonk Saffy and new arrival, Little Jack Rabbit. Photo: Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing

A cute new arrival has brought hope to Norfolk’s miniature donkeys for wellbeing, after the charity feared it would not survive as it struggled to find funding.

The team at Minidonks, which provides mood-boosting animal therapy sessions across Norfolk, have been given a new lease of life after the birth of a baby donk nicknamed Little Jack Rabbit.

Despite a complicated birth, little Jack and mum, Saffy, are now doing well and Minidonk founder, Sarah McPherson thinks the new addition to their family will be a “huge hit” when wellbeing visits resume.

Ms McPherson said: “We were so relieved when Saffy gave birth to a beautiful baby boy donkey on August 1.

“After a bit of a rocky start, mum and baby are now doing very well.

“When he was born we nicknamed him Little Jack Rabbit, because he was so small, with these huge ears, and beautiful brown/grey coat, and the name has just stuck.

“He will be a huge hit with people when we can resume our wellbeing visits for people with life limiting conditions.”

Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing have been improving the lives of people across Norfolk and Suffolk as they visit care homes, dementia sufferers or anyone who needs a bit of “donkey time”.

But during lockdown, the social enterprise lost around £30,000 in income and struggled to find vital funding in order to survive.

Despite a difficult few months, more good news followed little Jack’s birth and South Norfolk Council have now awarded them a grant of £5,000.

Ms McPherson added: “After being turned away from many funding sources because they were just completely oversubscribed, we are delighted to hear that South Norfolk Council are making us a grant of £5,000.

“We cannot thank South Norfolk Council enough, and this funding will ensure that we will be able to survive, source suitable PPE and retrain all our volunteers in covid-safe working practices.”

People can support Mindonks by sponsoring their new donkey Jack. All details can be found on their website, www.minidonks.org.uk