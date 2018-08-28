Million pound sports pitch nears completion

The new artifical pitch at Ketts Park is nearing completion. Photo: South Norfolk Council South Norfolk Council

A much anticipated £1.2 million improvement project is nearing completion at Kett’s Park in Wymondham.

Sports groups will soon be able to use the new multi-purpose, artificial pitch, laid to replace its often waterlogged grass predecessor.

Jonathan Pyle, at South Norfolk Council, confirmed the new artificial turf had been laid and was in the process of being “ironed out” before its official opening in January.

The new surface will be ideal for an array of sports and fitness activities and available to use year-round, due to the fact it is fully floodlit and weather resistant.

South Norfolk Council Cabinet member Yvonne Bendle said the project was testament to the council’s commitment to help residents take care of their health and wellbeing “no matter the weather”.

She added: “This is really exciting news for the residents of Wymondham and surrounding villages.”