Search

Advanced search

Million pound sports pitch nears completion

PUBLISHED: 14:07 06 November 2018

The new artifical pitch at Ketts Park is nearing completion. Photo: South Norfolk Council

The new artifical pitch at Ketts Park is nearing completion. Photo: South Norfolk Council

South Norfolk Council

A much anticipated £1.2 million improvement project is nearing completion at Kett’s Park in Wymondham.

Sports groups will soon be able to use the new multi-purpose, artificial pitch, laid to replace its often waterlogged grass predecessor.

Jonathan Pyle, at South Norfolk Council, confirmed the new artificial turf had been laid and was in the process of being “ironed out” before its official opening in January.

The new surface will be ideal for an array of sports and fitness activities and available to use year-round, due to the fact it is fully floodlit and weather resistant.

South Norfolk Council Cabinet member Yvonne Bendle said the project was testament to the council’s commitment to help residents take care of their health and wellbeing “no matter the weather”.

She added: “This is really exciting news for the residents of Wymondham and surrounding villages.”

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast