Search

Advanced search

‘A heart of gold’ - Bedraggled 20-year-old cat Mildred rescued from the streets

PUBLISHED: 08:26 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:26 18 November 2020

Mildred was found wandering in the Barroway Drove area of Downham Market and taken to the Cats Protection’s Downham Market Adoption Centre. Picture: Cats Protection

Mildred was found wandering in the Barroway Drove area of Downham Market and taken to the Cats Protection’s Downham Market Adoption Centre. Picture: Cats Protection

Archant

An elderly cat who was found severely dehydrated and emaciated wandering the streets of a busy area has since had her life transformed following intensive care.

Mildred was found wandering in the Barroway Drove area of Downham Market and taken to the Cats Protection’s Downham Market Adoption Centre. Picture: Cats ProtectionMildred was found wandering in the Barroway Drove area of Downham Market and taken to the Cats Protection’s Downham Market Adoption Centre. Picture: Cats Protection

Mildred, estimated to be 20-years-old, was in a “very poor state” when she was carried in to the Cat’s Protection Downham Market Adoption Centre by a member of the public who took pity on her after discovering the elderly feline in the Barroway Drove area of Downham Market.

Her raggedy, badly matted coat cloaked her severely dehydrated and emaciated body, which left cat carers in shock to find a golden girl lost beneath a bedraggled mess of fur.

Cat care assistant Leah Snowden said: “Mildred was in an awful state when she arrived. Her fur was so mucky that we didn’t realise just how thin she was.

“When we shaved the worst of the matted fur, it was shocking to see this little bag on bones.

Mildred was found wandering in the Barroway Drove area of Downham Market and taken to the Cats Protection’s Downham Market Adoption Centre. Picture: Cats ProtectionMildred was found wandering in the Barroway Drove area of Downham Market and taken to the Cats Protection’s Downham Market Adoption Centre. Picture: Cats Protection

“If she hadn’t been rescued, it is quite likely that she wouldn’t have survived the cold weather.”

You may also want to watch:

The mature moggy, who was named by her carers, has been nursed back to health and has undergone intensive treatment to help her to gain weight and improve her general condition.

The charity has been unable to identify an owner as scans did not find a microchip on her and despite local appeals.

Mildred was found wandering in the Barroway Drove area of Downham Market and taken to the Cats Protection’s Downham Market Adoption Centre. Picture: Cats ProtectionMildred was found wandering in the Barroway Drove area of Downham Market and taken to the Cats Protection’s Downham Market Adoption Centre. Picture: Cats Protection

Mildred, who is hoping to find a loving home, suffers with some aches and pains from arthritis but takes daily medication with her dinner.

The golden girl is said to be happy to spend her days looking out of a window before snuggling up on a sofa in the evening.

The cat care assistant said: “Mildred has the most loving eyes that seem to reflect a heart of gold.

“Every time she looks at you, it’s clear she just wants some warmth and love in her final years. She deserves that, bless her.”

Mildred was found wandering in the Barroway Drove area of Downham Market and taken to the Cats Protection’s Downham Market Adoption Centre. Picture: Cats ProtectionMildred was found wandering in the Barroway Drove area of Downham Market and taken to the Cats Protection’s Downham Market Adoption Centre. Picture: Cats Protection

Due to Covid restrictions preventing the centre from opening to the public, Mildred will enter the Hands-Free Homing programme and will wait for an online match.

Anyone interested in giving Mildred a home can visit: www.cats.org.uk/downhammarket/adopt-a-cat

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich City superfan Etty Smith, mother of Delia, dies aged 100

Delia Smith with her mother Etty, who has died aged 100; Photo: Bill Smith

Fifth Norfolk school closes to all pupils after coronavirus cases

St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Five more patients with coronavirus die in Norfolk hospitals

Five more patients with Covid-19 have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Angus Gunn on Farke, Wes, Krul and whether he would return to City

Angus Gunn made 51 appearances for boyhood club Norwich City as he spent the 2017-18 season on loan with the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Mobility scooter stolen during garage burglary

A mobility scooter was stolen after the garage of a home was stolen in Porthole Close, Carlton Colville, Lowestoft over the weekend. Picture: Google Images