‘A heart of gold’ - Bedraggled 20-year-old cat Mildred rescued from the streets

Mildred was found wandering in the Barroway Drove area of Downham Market and taken to the Cats Protection's Downham Market Adoption Centre. Picture: Cats Protection

An elderly cat who was found severely dehydrated and emaciated wandering the streets of a busy area has since had her life transformed following intensive care.



Mildred, estimated to be 20-years-old, was in a “very poor state” when she was carried in to the Cat’s Protection Downham Market Adoption Centre by a member of the public who took pity on her after discovering the elderly feline in the Barroway Drove area of Downham Market.

Her raggedy, badly matted coat cloaked her severely dehydrated and emaciated body, which left cat carers in shock to find a golden girl lost beneath a bedraggled mess of fur.

Cat care assistant Leah Snowden said: “Mildred was in an awful state when she arrived. Her fur was so mucky that we didn’t realise just how thin she was.

“When we shaved the worst of the matted fur, it was shocking to see this little bag on bones.



“If she hadn’t been rescued, it is quite likely that she wouldn’t have survived the cold weather.”

The mature moggy, who was named by her carers, has been nursed back to health and has undergone intensive treatment to help her to gain weight and improve her general condition.

The charity has been unable to identify an owner as scans did not find a microchip on her and despite local appeals.



Mildred, who is hoping to find a loving home, suffers with some aches and pains from arthritis but takes daily medication with her dinner.

The golden girl is said to be happy to spend her days looking out of a window before snuggling up on a sofa in the evening.

The cat care assistant said: “Mildred has the most loving eyes that seem to reflect a heart of gold.

“Every time she looks at you, it’s clear she just wants some warmth and love in her final years. She deserves that, bless her.”



Due to Covid restrictions preventing the centre from opening to the public, Mildred will enter the Hands-Free Homing programme and will wait for an online match.

Anyone interested in giving Mildred a home can visit: www.cats.org.uk/downhammarket/adopt-a-cat