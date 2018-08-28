Search

Teenage boy still missing from home

PUBLISHED: 06:53 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:04 25 November 2018

Have you seen Brook? Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A teenager who went missing from his Mildenhall home yesterday still has not been found.

Brook Lucas was reported missing by officers yesterday, Saturday, November 25, after they issued a missing persons appeal.

At the time police said that they were concerned for his welfare.

Brook was last seen at his home address in Mildenhall at around 8pm on Friday, November 23.

Suffolk Constabulary understand that he left the house and has not returned since.

Brook is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall and of a slim build.

He has short, dark brown, bushy hair and is thought to have been wearing a black parka coat and black trainers when he went missing.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Officers are concerned for the welfare of Brook and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be, to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 420 of the 23rd November 2018.”

