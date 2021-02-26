I would walk 1,000 miles for skate park, says town councillor

Published: 4:55 PM February 26, 2021

A Cromer town councillor is doing a virtual walk from Land’s End to John O'Groats to raise funds for the town's skate park.

Mike Bossingham, the deputy mayor of Cromer, is walking 1,000 miles in and around the town to raise £1,000 for Cromer skate park.

Dr Bossingham is achieving the majority of his daily mileage by delivering prescriptions to people in Cromer.

As he walks his phone records the distance he covers and automatically updates it to the #Walk1000Miles website.

He said: “I have completed the #Walk1000Miles for the last three years and so this year I thought I would use the walking to help the skate park.

"I have never skated myself, but I am pleased to support this facility which is well used by young people.”

Dr Bossingham's progress can be followed via the “Mikes 1000 mile walk” Facebook page. To sponsor him email: walk1000Miles@Bossingham.com.