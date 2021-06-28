Mid Norfolk Railway receives £200,900 Covid recovery grant

Published: 8:34 PM June 28, 2021

The Mid Norfolk Railway has been awarded a £200,900 grant to help with its recovery from the pandemic.

Part of the government's Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage, the grant aims to help the railway rebuild its finances, allowing it to conduct essential work to ensure the railway is safe for passengers.

It comes as the railway, which runs from Dereham to Wymondham, prepares to reopen on July 3, following numerous delays due to Covid restrictions.

Charlie Robinson, chairman of the Mid Norfolk Railway Trust, said: “On behalf of the railway we are extremely grateful to receive this government funding.

"Our allocation is based on loss of income from the period of time we have been closed due to Covid.

“The income we normally generate is essential for the ongoing maintenance of the railway and as such these funds will go some way to replacing that lost income and will therefore in turn allow the railway to conduct the essential works that we need to carry out to ensure we can operate a safe railway for our passengers."



