Heritage railway hires first head of refurbishment
- Credit: Mid-Norfolk Railway
At a time when charities are struggling for donations, a heritage railway has hired its first head of refurbishment.
In a look to the future The Mid-Norfolk Railway (MNR), which runs between Dereham and Wymondham Abbey, has appointed Tony Dunford.
Mr Dunford, who has worked in the rail sector for 32 years, has joined MNR from Heritage Painting.
Before that, Mr Dunford was well known at the East Lancashire Railway, where he worked and volunteered for 11 years.
George Saville, MNR general manager said: "We are very pleased to welcome Tony to the railway as a full-time staff member.
"He brings great expertise and knowledge and it means that the painting of our rolling stock will now be completed in-house by our volunteers and Tony."
Mr Dunford's first project will be joining the team that is conducting the lottery-funded Mk1 restoration.
He said: "I am very happy to join the railway following my move to Norfolk and I am looking forward to leading the refurbishment of the railway’s rolling stock as the railway continues to develop in the years to come."
