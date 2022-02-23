Former milkman and postman, 80, clocks 2,000km since lockdown

As a former postman and milkman, Mick Ennis is no stranger to clocking up the miles. And at the age of 80, he has certainly delivered with his latest challenge.

Mr Ennis, from Gaywood, has just achieved the gruelling task he set himself during lockdown of completing 200 10k runs in under two years.

He took part in his final effort this week, crossing the finishing line to cheers from family and friends waiting at Lavender Court, the independent living development where he lives.

Mick Ennis pictured with Parkrun director's Gary Walker (left), and Wendy Fisher (to his right), and his son Steven (far right). The parkrun director's ran with the 80-year-old to support him on his 200th run. - Credit: FirstPort

Mr Ennis started the challenge during the first Covid lockdown in March 2020, in a bid to boost his mental health and raise money for local charities.

He pledged to do his final 10k in aid of the Friends of the Stroke Unit in King’s Lynn - a cause close to his heart.

The avid sportsman became hooked on running after taking part in King’s Lynn parkruns in 2011. He later joined local athletics club, the Ryston Runners, and took part in the Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) in 2012.

Mick Ennis, 80, crossing the finish line at Lavender Court. - Credit: FirstPort

Since then, Mr Ennis has taken part in every annual GEAR 10k and completed 310 parkruns.

He said running has kept him going and helped him "stay mentally strong".

“In older age I’ve been determined to keep myself active and as fit as possible - healthy body, healthy mind as they say," he added.

“I owe so much to Ryston Runners who have always supported me.

"This was particularly the case following the death of my daughter in 2015, having lost my wife a few years before."

He added: "I’m now as fit as I can be – no giving up on running yet.”

And his passion does not just stop there.

Mr Ennis moved to Lavender Court, which is managed by FirstPort, in 2019.

Since then, he has encouraged other residents to stay healthy and has organised outdoor 'low impact' stretching and keep fit classes.

His connection to the site goes back decades.

He was the local milk man delivering to residents for 18 years, and later the postman for four years before retiring.

FirstPort area manager, Gavin Hunter, described Mr Ennis as their "very own Captain Tom Moore”.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mick-ennis-200