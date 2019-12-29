Search

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

PUBLISHED: 16:03 29 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 29 December 2019

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Michael McIntyre paid a visit to Norwich to watch Tottenham Hotspur take on the Canaries.

The comedian, who is a well known Spurs fan, was spotted in the stands at Carrow Road to see his team take on the Canaries on during Saturday night's Premier League match.

Ahead of kick-off Mr McIntyre could be seen posing for pictures with fans.

He was also spotted smiling away during the match.

Mr McIntyre's Big Christmas, which was broadcast on Christmas Day recently attracted more than 5.2m viewers and was one of the most watched programmes of the day.

