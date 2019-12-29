Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019 ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Michael McIntyre paid a visit to Norwich to watch Tottenham Hotspur take on the Canaries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019 Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

The comedian, who is a well known Spurs fan, was spotted in the stands at Carrow Road to see his team take on the Canaries on during Saturday night's Premier League match.

You may also want to watch:

Ahead of kick-off Mr McIntyre could be seen posing for pictures with fans.

He was also spotted smiling away during the match.

Mr McIntyre's Big Christmas, which was broadcast on Christmas Day recently attracted more than 5.2m viewers and was one of the most watched programmes of the day.