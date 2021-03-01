Queen approves new deputy lieutenant for Norfolk
- Credit: Archant
The Queen has approved the appointment of a new deputy lieutenant for Norfolk.
Michael Gurney has been chosen for the role, which supports the work of Norfolk's lord-lieutenant Lady Dannatt.
Mr Gurney, who lives in Northrepps, near Cromer, was born in north Norfolk in 1954.
Commissioned into The Blues and Royals in 1973 from Sandhurst, he served in Northern Ireland, Germany, Oman, Norway, Denmark, Canada, Turkey, and Jamaica.
On return to England in 1985, he went into advertising and in 1987 he joined an agency in Hingham where he also lived for seven years.
In 1994 he formed The Point marketing communications agency in Norwich with two colleagues and moved back to live on the family farm at Northrepps near Cromer.
He retired from The Point in 2019 after 25 years. He has been a trustee of the Norfolk Community Foundation and served on the Norwich Diocesan Board of Finance.
Most Read
- 1 Police give out £200 penalty notices to day-trippers for second weekend running
- 2 'They think they can get away with it' - crowds flock to seaside village
- 3 Buy a former 1950s police station for sale for £330,000
- 4 Family of missing man informed after body found in water
- 5 Man dies after rescue operation to cardiac arrest call
- 6 100 cannabis plants found at three neighbouring properties in village
- 7 Norfolk Covid-19 cases at lowest level since October, figures show
- 8 Greek chain looks set to take over former Giraffe restaurant
- 9 Drivers face delays following traffic accident on junction
- 10 Lifeboat called to four people and dog stranded off the coast
He has also served on the advisory boards of the Norwich Business School and Norwich4Jobs; was a board member of the Local Economic Growth Initiative in Norwich and deputy chair of the Norfolk Reserve Forces Association.
Lady Dannatt said: “I am pleased to welcome Michael to the lieutenancy, a role to which he will bring a wealth of world experience and local knowledge and I know I can rely on him to use all of his skills to maximum effect."