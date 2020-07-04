Mercedes driver taken to hospital after crashing off A47 into hedge
PUBLISHED: 19:24 04 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:24 04 July 2020
A stretch of the A47 has been closed after a Mercedes crashed into a hedge.
At around 5pm on Saturday emergency services were called to the A47 dual carriageway near the Harfreys Industrial Estate in Great Yarmouth to reports of a single vehicle crash.
Police said the Mercedes driver lost control of his vehicle and went into a hedge.
The Lowestoft-bound carriageway was closed following the crash, but with recovery arriving on scene around 7pm it is expected to fully reopen soon.
The driver was taken to the James Paget University Hospital for further treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be serious or life-threatening, a Norfolk Police spokesman said.
