News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Shoplifters arrested and car seized as police swoop on street

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 4:39 PM March 1, 2021   
cobholm police

There were multiple police cars down Steam Mill Lane near Cobholm in Great Yarmouth this afternoon, with two men being arrested after shoplifting - Credit: Submitted

Two shoplifters were stopped and arrested in Great Yarmouth after assaulting a staff member who challenged them.

The men were arrested on Monday just off Haven Bridge on Steam Mill Lane after police officers chased down the perpetrators.

Officers had been called at 2.30pm to reports of the shoplifting and assault at a business in Pasteur Road. 

A short time later they then stopped a car on Steam Mill Lane in connection with the incident. The men are being taken into custody and will be questioned later.

Steam Mill Lane

Steam Mill Lane in Great Yarmouth was the centre of the police action this afternoon - Credit: Google

One nearby business owner said there appeared to be a "chase" along the road, with a car transporter towing away the seized vehicle.

An eyewitness who drove over Haven Bridge at around 3pm said there were "at least eight police cars" and a "huge amount" of police down the street.

He said: "It was quite the operation. There was a huge amount of resources out on display."

Most Read

  1. 1 Police give out £200 penalty notices to day-trippers for second weekend running
  2. 2 'They think they can get away with it' - crowds flock to seaside village
  3. 3 Buy a former 1950s police station for sale for £330,000
  1. 4 Family of missing man informed after body found in water
  2. 5 Man dies after rescue operation to cardiac arrest call
  3. 6 100 cannabis plants found at three neighbouring properties in village
  4. 7 Norfolk Covid-19 cases at lowest level since October, figures show
  5. 8 MP moves to reassure public as film crew hires out village homes
  6. 9 Greek chain looks set to take over former Giraffe restaurant
  7. 10 Man in 70s punched and kicked repeatedly after being pulled from car

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

When can I visit the beach? Lockdown questions answered

When can I go to the beach? Lockdown travel questions answered

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Aircraft flying overhead

Photos show RAF centre being visited by ‘beast’ of an aircraft

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Holidaymakers enjoy the warm weather at Sea Palling beach Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Coronavirus

'Stay local' warning and visitors fined after hundreds head to Sea Palling

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A woman has been issued with a parking fine by NPE after a visit to Earlham House Shopping Centre ca

Driver fined after leaving queue before entering Co-Op

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus