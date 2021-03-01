Shoplifters arrested and car seized as police swoop on street

Published: 4:39 PM March 1, 2021

There were multiple police cars down Steam Mill Lane near Cobholm in Great Yarmouth this afternoon, with two men being arrested after shoplifting - Credit: Submitted

Two shoplifters were stopped and arrested in Great Yarmouth after assaulting a staff member who challenged them.

The men were arrested on Monday just off Haven Bridge on Steam Mill Lane after police officers chased down the perpetrators.

Officers had been called at 2.30pm to reports of the shoplifting and assault at a business in Pasteur Road.

A short time later they then stopped a car on Steam Mill Lane in connection with the incident. The men are being taken into custody and will be questioned later.

Steam Mill Lane in Great Yarmouth was the centre of the police action this afternoon - Credit: Google

One nearby business owner said there appeared to be a "chase" along the road, with a car transporter towing away the seized vehicle.

An eyewitness who drove over Haven Bridge at around 3pm said there were "at least eight police cars" and a "huge amount" of police down the street.

He said: "It was quite the operation. There was a huge amount of resources out on display."