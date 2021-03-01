Shoplifters arrested and car seized as police swoop on street
- Credit: Submitted
Two shoplifters were stopped and arrested in Great Yarmouth after assaulting a staff member who challenged them.
The men were arrested on Monday just off Haven Bridge on Steam Mill Lane after police officers chased down the perpetrators.
Officers had been called at 2.30pm to reports of the shoplifting and assault at a business in Pasteur Road.
A short time later they then stopped a car on Steam Mill Lane in connection with the incident. The men are being taken into custody and will be questioned later.
One nearby business owner said there appeared to be a "chase" along the road, with a car transporter towing away the seized vehicle.
An eyewitness who drove over Haven Bridge at around 3pm said there were "at least eight police cars" and a "huge amount" of police down the street.
He said: "It was quite the operation. There was a huge amount of resources out on display."
