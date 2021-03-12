Men in car 'deliberately avoiding police' arrested for drug dealing
- Credit: Google
A car "deliberately trying to avoid the police" in a coastal village was pulled over and its occupants were arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs.
Officers stopped a car on Hall Road, Hopton-on-Sea, at 6.10pm on Thursday, March 11.
It aroused suspicion after it seemed to be "trying to deliberately avoid the police car."
A search of the vehicle then found items suggesting the driver and passenger were cannabis dealers, with two 18-year-old men arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs.
They were later released under investigation.
One of the men was also arrested and charged for driving without a licence and insurance.
He was released on bail for these offences and is due to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on March 24.
Most Read
- 1 Restaurant with bedrooms set to open in heart of historic town
- 2 Critical incident declared over hospital roof
- 3 Norwich store in jeopardy as John Lewis announces further closures
- 4 Power cuts for hundreds of homes as 60mph winds batter Norfolk
- 5 Norwich architect fined after bitter planning dispute over carport
- 6 'Frightening' - Tree crashes through garden wall and hits couple's home
- 7 'We overpaid' - Ex-Terriers owner on Alex Pritchard regrets
- 8 Council's warning over city Ibiza event advert
- 9 Victorian hotel's 'vandalism' extension plans refused
- 10 Brave woman's plea to other victims of sexual abuse after man jailed
Police have confirmed the drug supply investigation is ongoing and no charges have yet been made in relation to it.