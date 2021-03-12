Men in car 'deliberately avoiding police' arrested for drug dealing

Published: 11:16 AM March 12, 2021

The men were arrested on Hall Road in Hopton after their car - Credit: Google

A car "deliberately trying to avoid the police" in a coastal village was pulled over and its occupants were arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs.

Officers stopped a car on Hall Road, Hopton-on-Sea, at 6.10pm on Thursday, March 11.

It aroused suspicion after it seemed to be "trying to deliberately avoid the police car."

A search of the vehicle then found items suggesting the driver and passenger were cannabis dealers, with two 18-year-old men arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs.

They were later released under investigation.

One of the men was also arrested and charged for driving without a licence and insurance.

He was released on bail for these offences and is due to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on March 24.

Police have confirmed the drug supply investigation is ongoing and no charges have yet been made in relation to it.



