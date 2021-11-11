Distant gunfire is backdrop to town's remembrance service

East Wretham Memorial Service was held in the churchyard of St Etherlbert. - Credit: John Kitson

People gathered in the churchyard of a Norfolk village to hold a remembrance service which saw distant gunfire from nearby troops act as a reminder of the sacrifices made.

East Wretham Memorial Service took place in the grounds of St Ethelbert Church on Wednesday to commemorate the Czech and Polish aircrew who flew Wellingtons from the village airfield in the Second World War and who were laid to rest in 13 war graves in the churchyard.

More than 100 people gathered for the 18th celebration of the service, organised by Thetford branch RAFA and led by former rector, the Rev Canon Bob Baker, alongside Rev Simon Richardson.

Wreaths were laid by military attachés from the Czech, Polish and Slovak embassies in London, Wretham Parish Council chairman Harold Smith, Wretham and Hockham Royal British Legion's David Fitt, Breckland Council chairman Roy Brame, Thetford mayor Mike Brindle and representatives from RAF Honington and local Air Cadet units.

Those gathered at the war memorial, near the Stanford Training Area, also heard the sound of distant gunfire during the service as nearby troops trained.