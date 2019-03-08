Memorial motorbike ride for 18-year-old woman who died in car crash

Beth, 18, from Catfield, enjoyed riding her motorbike with friends in her spare time. Picture: Laura Dove Archant

A motorbike ride in memory of an 18-year-old woman who died in a car crash could attract up to 350 riders.

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove

The convoy will celebrate the life of Beth Dove, from Catfield, who died last month after the car she was driving collided into a tree on the A149 outside Repps with Bastwick.

Police and paramedics had rushed there but Ms Dove was pronounced dead at the scene.

Over the following days, tributes poured in from family and friends, with her mother, Laura Dove, describing her daughter as "beautiful" and "loving".

Ms Dove, who had just turned 18, had a passion for photography and spent much of her spare time riding out on her motorbike with friends.

And her fellow riders are now organising a memorial motorbike procession to take place on September 1.

One of the organisers, Solomon Elfellahi, 20, from Norwich, said: "I was quite close mates with Beth from motorbikes."

He said he had known her for two years and they met quite a lot.

Mr Elfellahi is part of a group of friends who ride motorbikes together.

The group arranges meet-ups through WhatsApp.

"We would ride around, socialise, have a laugh with each other," he said.

He first heard of Ms Dove's death when a friend posted a screenshot of the news on the group chat.

"My heart sunk," he said.

He added: "It was a few hours after, we were all taking in the group chat, and we all decided to put on the memorial ride."

The plan is to meet at Broadland Business Park before riding in convoy through Norwich to Cromer,

"We will be handing out stickers with Beth's name, and asking for donations to help her family for the funeral costs," Mr Elfellahi said.

He estimated up to 350 riders could attend the memorial.

He said there were "so many ways to describe Beth".

"She was a very determined person and always put others before her.

"She was a funny, bubbly girl, one of a kind," he said.

Olly Roberts, another friend of Ms Dove, has set up a gofundme page which hopes to raise £1,000 toward the costs of the funeral.

The memorial ride takes place on September 1 from 10am to 4pm, beginning at Makro Norwich.