Daughter who lost mum to Covid wants memorial for families
- Credit: Ian Burt
A woman who lost her mother to Covid is calling for a special place to be set aside for those who have had loved ones taken by the virus.
Primary school supervisor Susie Royal's mum Susan York, 62, passed away in April.
"This time last year, mum was fine," she said. "She had her daily struggles in life, she had multiple sclerosis, asthma and Type 2 diabetes, but they were all under control.
"Mum became ill in April, just after lockdown was announced. One Sunday night, she just said: 'I don't think I can do this any more."
An ambulance was called to the family home in Gaywood, KIng's Lynn. On arrival at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, housewife Mrs York's oxygen level had plummeted to 48pc.
You may also want to watch:
"On the Wednesday, we got the awful news she had tested positive for Covid, they were doing all they could but we weren't to hold out too much hope."
Mrs York lost her battle with the virus on April 24. Her 70-year-old husband Les, Mrs Royal, her husband Adam and daughter Maisie, sister Victoria York-Harrod, her husband Gordon and daughter Libby, brother Kenny, wife Victoria and daughters Abby and Annie are just one of more than 100,000 families torn apart by coronavirus.
Most Read
- 1 Hair salon up for sale as boss accuses government of 'letting us fail'
- 2 Norfolk patients offered Covid jabs in Brighton
- 3 Fishermen catch amazing orange octopus off north Norfolk
- 4 No takers, so RAF Marham's Victor bomber dismantled for scrap
- 5 15 fire crews called to blaze at British Sugar factory
- 6 Norfolk customers hit in pocket as Tesco charges twice
- 7 Archaeologists appeal for mains power at Norfolk dig site
- 8 'It absolutely stinks' - Lake of sewage forms behind houses
- 9 Relief at CCTV for city road after decade of muggings and drug deals
- 10 Former Magic Kingdom set to be turned into builders' merchants
"I just want somewhere for all those people who have lost their loved ones can go and sit," said Mrs Royal.
"There are so many people out there who feel like they're alone. I want people to feel like they're not alone. I don't want anyone's name on it or anything, just somewhere to go and sit."
Mrs Royal hopes space could be made available for a small memorial in Lynn's Tower Gardens
Public spaces in and around the town are administered by West Norfolk council.
A spokesman said Mrs Royal should send her request to the leader, Brian Long and chief executive Lorraine Gore, so it could be considered.