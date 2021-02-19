Daughter who lost mum to Covid wants memorial for families

Published: 3:41 PM February 19, 2021 Updated: 3:59 PM February 19, 2021

Susie Royal with a picture of her with her mother Susan York, who died from Covid last April - Credit: Ian Burt

A woman who lost her mother to Covid is calling for a special place to be set aside for those who have had loved ones taken by the virus.

Primary school supervisor Susie Royal's mum Susan York, 62, passed away in April.

"This time last year, mum was fine," she said. "She had her daily struggles in life, she had multiple sclerosis, asthma and Type 2 diabetes, but they were all under control.

Susie Royal and her family from King's Lynn are one of more than 100,000 torn apart by the coronavirus - Credit: Ian Burt

"Mum became ill in April, just after lockdown was announced. One Sunday night, she just said: 'I don't think I can do this any more."

An ambulance was called to the family home in Gaywood, KIng's Lynn. On arrival at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, housewife Mrs York's oxygen level had plummeted to 48pc.

Susie Royal hopes space might be found in Tower Gardens for somewhere people who have lost loved ones to Covid could sit and remember them - Credit: Ian Burt

"On the Wednesday, we got the awful news she had tested positive for Covid, they were doing all they could but we weren't to hold out too much hope."

Mrs York lost her battle with the virus on April 24. Her 70-year-old husband Les, Mrs Royal, her husband Adam and daughter Maisie, sister Victoria York-Harrod, her husband Gordon and daughter Libby, brother Kenny, wife Victoria and daughters Abby and Annie are just one of more than 100,000 families torn apart by coronavirus.

Susie Royal, from Gaywood, would like a memorial in west Norfolk for people to go to remember loved ones who have died from Covid. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

"I just want somewhere for all those people who have lost their loved ones can go and sit," said Mrs Royal.

"There are so many people out there who feel like they're alone. I want people to feel like they're not alone. I don't want anyone's name on it or anything, just somewhere to go and sit."

Mrs Royal hopes space could be made available for a small memorial in Lynn's Tower Gardens

Public spaces in and around the town are administered by West Norfolk council.

A spokesman said Mrs Royal should send her request to the leader, Brian Long and chief executive Lorraine Gore, so it could be considered.