Trio start 10,000 fitness challenge to support Ukraine

People at a Norfolk gym have come together in support of Ukraine and to raise vital funds to help those displaced by the war.

Jonny Dickson, a member of Diss Fit Club, and staff members Ange Wilby and Joe Banks, have started a huge repetition fitness challenge for the Disasters Emergency Committee, which is providing emergency response aid to people fleeing from Ukraine at the borders of neighbouring countries.

The trio started on Thursday, March 17 and will be attempting to complete their own 10,000 challenge in 30 days.

Mr Dickson is doing press-ups, Ms Wilby is doing squats and Mr Banks is doing sit ups.

Staff and gym members at Diss Fit Club will be taking on a 10,000 fitness challenge to raise money for Ukraine. Pictured left to right: Jonny Dickson, Ange Wilby and Joe Banks. - Credit: Angela Wilby

Mr Dickson came up with the idea to help after feeling "helpless" about the events taking place in the war-torn country.

He said: "I was on the running machine and the news was on the big screen.

"It's awful what's going on and wanted to do something."

The trio set up a JustGiving page with a target of raising £1,000, but raised half that money before the challenge even began. They hope to now raise £2,500.

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/100004ukraine

The EDP also set up an Aid for Ukraine appeal in support of the DEC. To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/edp-ukraine