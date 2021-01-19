Video
Rare melanistic seal pups caught on camera
- Credit: National Trust Images/Hanne Siebers
Rare melanistic seals have been captured on camera in north Norfolk.
National Trust rangers have spotted 10 of the black-coated animals at the Blakeney Point colony over the course of this winter’s pupping season.
Rachel Tarkenter, from the National Trust, said that while this was not the highest number they had seen at the colony, it was the first time so many had been caught on camera thanks to the work of volunteer seal warden and wildlife photographer Hanne Siebers.
Ms Tarkenter said: "Grey seals are born white, and their coat changes when they shed their fur at two-to-three weeks old.
"It's only when they do their first moult and their black, velvety coat is revealed that they're known as melanistic seals."
Ms Tarkenter said only around one in 400 grey seals was melanistic.
You may also want to watch:
Melanism is the increased development of the dark-coloured pigment melanin.
Ms Tarkenter said if anyone came across a seal pup, they should keep their distance and not try to approach or disturb them any way, as this may cause unnecessary stress.
Most Read
- 1 Builder took pink pill and ran naked around hotel
- 2 Fire tears through historic Thorpe pub
- 3 Four national high street names to move into former M&S store
- 4 Mass coronavirus vaccination centre opens in Norwich today
- 5 Stunning images capture Cromer in the snow
- 6 Store open despite positive Covid test at town centre Sainsbury's
- 7 Vaccines roll-out to move on to over 70s
- 8 Delays as 23m-long caravan travels through Norfolk
- 9 Norfolk to get rapid Covid test sites - to find people without symptoms
- 10 Vandals leave £80,000 trail of destruction in car park
Blakeney Point is the largest grey seal colony in England, with around 4,000 pups born this season.
This is up from just 25 pups in 2001, and 3,399 in 2019.
The success of the colony is due to low levels of disturbance and mortality during the first few key weeks of life and a lack of natural predators.
This rapid expansion had led to a rethink of how the seal pups are counted.
Until now, the pups were counted individually by rangers and volunteers walking carefully through the colony, but from this year, numbers of newborns and weaned pups will be recorded in just one specific area, giving an indication of how the whole colony is faring.
Leighton Newman, National Trust ranger, said: “When the seals first started pupping here it was really important to count the pups to help us monitor the health of the colony.
“More recently, however, the density of the colony has increased hugely and walking through the colony is now not safe for staff or for the seals."