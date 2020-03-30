Search

Terry’s turning social media into internet jukebox to lift spirits

PUBLISHED: 18:00 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:14 30 March 2020

Terry Adams, from Sprowston, will sing any song and then upload it on Facebook. Picture: Terry Adams

Terry Adams, from Sprowston, will sing any song and then upload it on Facebook. Picture: Terry Adams

A Norwich man has transformed social media into a free jukebox - and wants your requests.

Terry Adams, from Sprowston, will sing a song of your choice on Facebook and then upload a clip of the performance free of charge.

No artist is off-limits and Mr Adam’s repertoire has included Take That, Abba, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.

He was inspired to perform online when he saw groups of people delivering food amid coronavirus and, as someone who has busked alongside professional gigs, decided to use his talent to cheer people up.

The 62-year-old said: “I’m doing this because I’m in a situation where I am set up in life. I don’t have pressures like young people and families are under and we all need to contribute right now in some way. I’ve been singing all my life and this is what I can contribute.

“Coronavirus brings a lot of doom and gloom so we need to have some wonderful things going on. It has been an uplifting thing to do.

“The positive take from this is human solidarity - people are at their best when they are faced with the worst.”

So far Mr Adams has received more than a dozen messages on Facebook  for songs in a matter of  days.

He said: “I’ve had people get in touch who want to surprise their relatives or dedicate a special message during these difficult times.

“I had one woman who was supposed to see David Gray which got cancelled due to coronavirus so I sang one of his songs and she told me she was in tears.

“One Mother’s Day I had several requests, and someone got back to me to say their mother was over the moon and telling all of her friends.”

He also delighted a married couple on their 14-year wedding anniversary by recording the song to their first dance, When A Man Loves a Woman by Percy Sledge.

Mr Adams, a professional singer for more than 40-years, drew attention to the therapeutic impact of music.

He said: “Singing is an unseen energy that passes between people and connects us emotionally. I feel privileged to do what I do and have it received with such gratitude.”

For more information visit www.terryadams.org

