Back in town to 'catch baddies': Meet Swaffham's newest beat officer

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 9:27 AM March 20, 2021   
Oliver Button, 32, who started as Swaffham's new beat manager this week.

After 14-years away, a police officer is returning to the town he grew up in to help keep the streets safe.

Oliver Button, 32, Swaffham beat manager on patrol in The Shambles

Oliver Button joined Norfolk Constabulary in 2007 as a community support officer in Swaffham before becoming a police officer in 2009.

After training, he then went onto the safer neighbourhoods team in King's Lynn before coming back to Breckland in 2012 as a BEAT manager in Watton and a firearms officer.

Now, his career has come full circle back to Swaffham with the 32-year-old saying it was "lovely to be back".

Oliver Button, 32, Swaffham beat manager saying hello to residents in the town centre

He added: "I used to live in Swaffham and grew up here for about nine years.

"It's nice to be back and see how the town has changed, some of the shops in the town centre have changed signs but other than that it's all very similar and it's nice bumping into some old faces.

"On my first-day straight away I was hearing jobs come in and I knew where it was and didn't have to google it."

PC Button replaces Joanna Higgins, who served the area for six years and was described as a "joy to work with" by the town council.

PC Button said he's ready to "hit the ground running" and listen to residents' concerns both face-to-face and at upcoming SNAP meetings.

PC Button, Swaffham beat manager patrolling Swaffham Cricket Club after reported vandalism

"It all comes down to what the local community wants," he said. "My big thing for the short term is getting out there, getting seen, chatting with everyone, and making sure I'm visible.

"In recent times there are more and more pressures on the police service and I think it's more important than ever to actually get out and be seen by everyone to give some reassurance."

Outside of the force, PC Button is a father-of-two who enjoys playing guitar, listening to music, and playing video games.

He added that his children think he is a "superhero that goes out to catch the baddies".

PC Button, Swaffham beat manager patrolling ASDA after complaints of teenagers loitering outside

Residents are able to meet PC Button and ask any questions or raise concerns at the upcoming SNAP meeting, which is being held over Microsoft Teams on March 31.

A couple of days before the event there will also be an #AskTheOfficer event which offers residents the opportunity to book an online video call with their local BEAT manager.

