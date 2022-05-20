News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Air ambulance called to medical incident in west Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:24 PM May 20, 2022
An air ambulance has been called to Terrington St Clement.

An air ambulance has been called to Terrington St Clement. - Credit: Google Maps

An air ambulance has been called to reports of a medical incident in west Norfolk. 

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a "medical episode" in Terrington St Clement. 

Police and the ambulance service were called at about 1.30pm to Marshland Street. 

An air ambulance is also in attendance.  

The incident has been causing traffic delays in the nearby area including the A17.  

Police remain at the scene. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 


Norfolk Live News
West Norfolk News
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Sam Cutmore-Scott, managing director of The Harper in Langham.

Prince Harry's ex marries north Norfolk hotelier

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunde

Norfolk Weather

Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks begin on the A11

Norfolk Highways

Fears over town gridlock due to years of A11 work

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
An aerial photograph of where Broadway Enterprise Park will be

Planning and Development

Green light for park and ride, drive throughs and offices near Norwich

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon