Air ambulance called to medical incident in west Norfolk

An air ambulance has been called to Terrington St Clement. - Credit: Google Maps

An air ambulance has been called to reports of a medical incident in west Norfolk.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a "medical episode" in Terrington St Clement.

Police and the ambulance service were called at about 1.30pm to Marshland Street.

An air ambulance is also in attendance.

The incident has been causing traffic delays in the nearby area including the A17.

Police remain at the scene.

