New drive-thru McDonald's to create 65 jobs

Published: 1:49 PM January 27, 2021

More than 60 jobs will be created by a new 24-hour drive-thru restaurant given the green light in Broadland.

A McDonald's drive-thru at the Broadland Gate business park, close to the Northern Distributor Road, was approved by Broadland District Council's planning committee on Wednesday.

Postwick Parish Council and one resident raised concerns about the development.

The resident questioned the need for a McDonald's when there was already one five minutes away on the A47 Brundall roundabout.

Councillor John Ward said while the other McDonald's was close by, it was five minutes by car, not on foot.

He said: “We don’t want all these people on this business park jumping into their cars to drive up there. It’s very handy that they will be able to walk to this McDonalds.”

The parish council’s concerns included whether the drive-thru would affect adjacent Heath Farm residents due to noise, loitering customers and 24-hour opening.

Artist's impression of McDonald's Broadland Gate restaurant - Credit: McDonald's

But planning officer Ben Burgess said odour and noise assessments were carried out and the environment quality team raised no objections.

Planning committee chair Susan Lawn queried if the council could impose a condition for a year that the store closed at midnight.

Mr Burgess said the council could, but there would be less need for staff, cutting the number of employees from the 65 proposed by the developer.

Proposed ground floor plan for McDonald's Broadland Gate restaurant - Credit: McDonald's

Jo Copplestone added that the development was a considerable way from any residential properties. No limit on opening hours was imposed by the committee.

Paul Thomas, speaking on behalf of the developer, said the development would help the local economy through job creation.

He said: “There are many benefits the scheme will bring and we are excited to invest in the local area in the long term, providing significant economic investment, which will provide a range of benefits for the local community.”

Mr Thomas also highlighted the company’s daily litter patrols, conducted three times a day.

The application was approved with nine conditions attached, including a time limit for construction, inspection of a tree for bats, and an inspection of the area for Roman archaeology.