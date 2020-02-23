Search

Town's new barber shop promises later appointments and 'personal experience'

PUBLISHED: 16:07 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 23 February 2020

Max Melanson has opened a new barber shop in Thetford on Magdalen Street. Photo: Emily Thomson

A new barber shop which promises later appointments for working men and "a more personal experience" has opened.

At the age of only 22, Max Melanson has taken the plunge and opened his own barber shop in Thetford.

Max the Barber is located on Magdalen Street and officially opened on February 3. Nearly four weeks later, despite going it alone, Mr Melanson has said his business is already booming.

He said: "I live in Thetford and I went to school in Thetford and when this place came up to rent I thought there's no better time to go out and do it on my own and just see how it goes.

"So far, it's the best thing I could have done.

"The feedback has been really good, better than I thought it would be, and I have been really busy."

While completing his apprenticeship in barbering, Mr Melanson worked at Barbers Inc Parlour in Mildenhall for two years.

But now the young barber says he is enjoying being his own boss and is offering later appointments for men after they finish work.

Mr Melanson said: "I have grown up in Thetford where you have had to go out on a Saturday morning and wait two hours for a 15-minute haircut and then you're out again.

"No one wants to sit in a barbers on their day off or on a Saturday morning for three hours when you have kids.

"That's why I like doing it and why I think late evenings work. You don't have to wait, you can come in at seven, sit straight down, have your hair cut, have a drink and it's all about you for the next half an hour.

"Nowhere around here does appointments either but I do. It's just more of a personal experience."

As Mr Melanson focuses on building his client base, he hopes that in the future other barbers will join his team.

He added: "Long term I would love to have other people in here as well. It's just me right now but I have three chairs so hopefully it will just grow."

