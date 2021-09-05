Runner to visit Norfolk in extraordinary ultra marathon challenge

Published: 9:26 AM September 5, 2021

Matt Bagwell is the founder of Run the Country Ultra, an event which will see him run over 1050kms across the country to raise funds and awareness for male suicide prevention. - Credit: Matt Bagwell/Run the Country Ultra

An “extraordinary” man who pulled himself back from the brink of suicide is set to visit Norfolk, as part of his challenge to run 21 ultra marathons consecutively across England.

Matt Bagwell is the founder of Run the Country Ultra, an event which will see him run over 1050kms across the country to raise funds and awareness for male suicide prevention.

This comes after Mr Bagwell nearly became part of the suicide statistics for men in the UK.

Matt Bagwell is the founder of Run the Country Ultra, an event which will see him run over 1050kms across the country to raise funds and awareness for male suicide prevention. - Credit: Matt Bagwell/Run the Country Ultra

But he was saved after he reached out for help and discovered the benefits of breathwork and running.

In a bid to raise £100,000 for Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), on September 5 Mr Bagwell - who is based in Brighton - will start the first of his 21 ultra-marathons across England.

The event starts in Cornwall and crosses 43 county borders in England before finishing in London on October 5.

You may also want to watch:

On Monday September 13, Mr Bagwell will arrive run from Newmarket to Thetford as he undergoes his seventh ultra marathon (distance past 26 miles).

Matt Bagwell is the founder of Run the Country Ultra, an event which will see him run over 1050kms across the country to raise funds and awareness for male suicide prevention. - Credit: Matt Bagwell/Run the Country Ultra

The 52-year-old and father-of-two said: “I’ve been there. I’ve literally stepped onto the edge, more than once. At the last minute, for love, for family, for a tiny glimmer of hope, I chose a different path.

“Now I want to share hope, because I know there are so many others across the country who are facing that same darkness.

“I want to raise funding for the professionals who save lives, every single day.

“When one life is saved, one person on the end of the phone paid for at CALM, then every step, every kilometre, every ultra will be worthwhile.”

Matt Bagwell is the founder of Run the Country Ultra, an event which will see him run over 1050kms across the country to raise funds and awareness for male suicide prevention. - Credit: Matt Bagwell/Run the Country Ultra

Anna Jones, chief revenue officer for CALM added: “Matt is one of CALM's most dedicated supporters, and his ambitious plan to run the country in support of our life saving work is inspiring.

“His commitment to engaging with local communities and get them speaking about CALM is vital in our fight against suicide, and ensuring people live a life less miserable.

“Matt is self-funding his challenge, meaning that all money raised goes towards our helpline services.

“Any financial contributions you can offer to enable him to do the challenge means that we can continue to be there for those that need us most.”

To donate visit the JustGiving page here, https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/runthecountryultra.