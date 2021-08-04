News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Opinion

OPINION: Masks are off as City fans make Carrow Road return

Author Picture Icon

Nick Richards

Published: 6:00 AM August 4, 2021   
Nick Richards masked up and ready to go through the Carrow Road turnstiles

Nick Richards masked up and ready to go through the Carrow Road turnstiles - Credit: Nick Richards

"What exactly are the rules on facemasks?" the man behind me asked a masked steward as he entered the turnstiles at Carrow Road last night.

"There aren't any, really," she replied.

And it seemed that, despite the club advising fans to wear them going through turnstiles and in the concourse and toilets, most fans whipped them off as soon as they were inside the ground.

While most people still seem to be wearing them inside supermarkets and smaller shops, most fans in the South Stand seemed to keep them on in the concourse before this match, City's only Carrow Road pre-season game, against Gillingham

But as soon as they were in their seats, in an outdoor space, they came off.

Plenty of fans wore facemasks in the concourse before the game against Gillingham

Plenty of fans wore facemasks in the concourse before the game against Gillingham - Credit: Nick Richards

You may also want to watch:

I only saw two people, both elderly in age, wearing masks for the whole game, although most of the stewards seemed to be wearing them for the whole 90 minutes.

This crowd of just over 10,600 was the biggest inside Carrow Road for 17 months since Leicester visited for a Premier League game at the end of February 2020.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death
  2. 2 Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast
  3. 3 'It did not deliver': Glamping site vows to improve after guests hit out
  1. 4 Neighbours of murdered woman tell of terrifying scene in close
  2. 5 Sales rep who died at nature reserve named at inquest
  3. 6 No-frills Norwich pub offers top-notch food and every dish is under £8
  4. 7 Covid infection rates plummet in Norfolk
  5. 8 Police name murder victim, who died of 'severe head injury'
  6. 9 Firefighters dash to tackle blaze at coastal holiday resort
  7. 10 North Norfolk fish and chip shop among best in the country

My eight-year-old son and I had been at the game against Bournemouth a month earlier and he was desperate to go back to a stadium.

As a dad, I didn't have any safety worries taking him to the game, especially as we'd be sitting in the open air. Even sitting leg-rubbing distance from the chap next to me didn't really concern me.

It just felt like it always feels watching Norwich at Carrow Road, even though it was probably the longest time I've spent sitting so close to someone I don't know for well over a year.

99% of fans didn't appear to wear face masks during Norwich City's friendly with Gillingham

99% of fans didn't appear to wear face masks during Norwich City's friendly with Gillingham - Credit: Nick Richards

The last time I was in a crowd this big was in March 2020, 13 days before lockdown, at the Cambridge Half Marathon.

There, despite a growing number of Covid cases, the only nod to precaution was simply a load of bottles of hand sanitiser on a table and you kind of felt you had to just get on with it.

Carrow Road felt a little like that too - there didn't seem to be much worry or alarm that this was the first game back.

Apart from the hand sanitisers dotted around the concourse and a few stewards wearing masks, there really was little sign that we've just spent a year-and-a-half locked down dealing with a worldwide pandemic. 

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer stood at the front of a property on Middleton Crescent in New Costessey where two p

Norfolk Live

Brother and sister found dead in their home are named

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Students getting exam results

When are GCSE and A-level results out and how fair will grades be?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
7days Performance are offering a reward of £20,000 to find a bayside blue R34 GTR which was stolen from South Norfolk.

Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000

Sarah Hussain

person
A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Norfolk Live | Updated

Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus