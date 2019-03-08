Driver given 50/50 chance of surviving after crash says: 'I feel lucky to be alive'

Martell Robinson who suffered serious injuries in a crash. Picture: Supplied by Irwin Mitchell Supplied by Irwin Mitchell

A driver who suffered serious injuries in a crash is appealing for witnesses to come forward and help him access vital support to aid his recovery.

Father-of-four Martell Robinson was thought to have suffered minor injuries when his Subaru Impreza was involved in a collision with a Mercedes-Benz at the junction of Elm Road and Churchill Road in Wisbech at around 8.15pm on September 13 last year.

He was taken by ambulance to accident and emergency and then sent home. But six weeks later while driving on a motorway, the 28-year-old experienced sudden severe headaches, pressure and the loss of his vision and hearing.

Mr Robinson phoned his GP the following day and was referred to hospital. Further scans confirmed that he had a massive bleed on his brain. After doctors said that he had a 50/50 chance of survival Mr Robinson, who lives in Wisbech, successfully underwent life-saving surgery at Addenbrookes Hospital.

Since then he has been very reliant on his partner Lorna. He continues to suffer a range of problems as a result of his head injury including severe headaches and extreme fatigue.

"The crash happened very fast and I was knocked out," he said. "I didn't realise what was happening when I came round.

"I felt unwell after the crash for several days. However, I was in a really bad way after the incident on the motorway with the headaches and loss of vision, so I knew I needed medical help. To discover I had a bleed on the brain and that it was 50/50 whether I would survive was very scary. I feel lucky to be alive.

"The past few months have been among the hardest in my life, but I hope that I will be able to access support which will ensure I can move forward from what happened. I would be hugely grateful to anyone who could help me by shedding more light on the incident - any detail could make a major difference."

Mr Robinson has instructed lawyers to investigate the crash and help him access specialist support and therapies to overcome his injuries.

Neil Whiteley, serious injury expert at Irwin Mitchell's Cambridge office, said: "This is a case which highlights the huge impact that road traffic collisions can have on those involved, with the true extent of Martell's injuries only becoming apparent weeks after the incident.

"We are determined to help Martell access the support that he continues to require to overcome his injuries the best he can, but we need more information about the collision. We are aware of at least one witness who saw the crash and we would be keen to hear from them or others in relation to it."

Anyone with information shopuld call Emma Smith at Irwin Mitchell's Cambridge office on 01223 791807 or email emma.smith@irwinmitchell.com.