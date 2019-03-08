Baton twirlers score best results in 20 years

Dowham Market Marquettes Baton Twirlers brought home 22 places at the British Baton Twirling Sports Association Region 15 Open Championship competition. Picture: Charlotte Cornish Archant

A group of young baton twirlers have done their town proud by scoring their best results in 20 years.

Marquettes Baton Twirlers of Downham Market came home with amazing results from a competition on Saturday, September 21.

11 members of the group took part in the British Baton Twirling Sports Association Region 15 Open Championship competition. The athletes ranging from the age of four to 16 came home with the Regional Championship team title in Junior Freestyle Twirling Team and second place team results in Juvenile Pom and Junior Pom.

Individually they brought home 22 places between them including two regional titles.

Charlotte Cornish, the coach, said: "Our athletes have worked incredibly hard this year scoring our best results in 20 years.

"The competition standard is very high and we're pleased that our team has scored well and has placed high this year.

"For a little club from a little town to achieve such amazing results in one year is a testament to how hard Marquettes athletes train, the dedication and commitment they put in shows and in the awards gained this competition season.

"We are immensely proud of the team. 2019 has been an outstanding year for the club, we have Regional Champions, Area Champions, National Champions and we have our first International Athlete.

"We would like to thank everyone who has supported us through the 2019 competition season."

The titles were: Charlotte Davies- 1st Senior Pom Strut and 6th Freestyle Solo Twirl, Scarlette Burton- 3rd Freestyle Solo Twirl, 4th Junior Pom Strut and 5th Fancy Poise, Anne-Marie O'Shea-Barnes- 10th Freestyle Solo Twirl, 2nd Juvenile Pom Strut and 7th Fancy Poise, Daisy Harrod- 7th Junior Pom Strut and 9th Fancy Poise, Tanisha Read-10th Junior Pom Strut and 8th Fancy Poise, Freya Cawley- 6th Junior Pom Strut and 11th Fancy Poise, Ruby Jeffries- 8th Junior Pom Strut and 7th Fancy Poise, Chloe Harrod- 8th Juvenile Pom Strut, Sofia Clarke- 3rd Tiny Tot Pom Strut, Nancy Burton- 3rd Mini Tot Pom Strut and 1st Fancy Poise, Lillian Cornish-Scott- 2nd Mini Tot Pom Strut and 7th Fancy Poise.

Training is held at Downham Market Academy on Tuesday evenings at 6-8pm and the group is looking for new members.