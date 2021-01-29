Man, 44, goes missing from home in Gorleston

Published: 1:17 PM January 29, 2021

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 44-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Mark Bland is believed to have left his house on Magdalen Way in Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, at around 11pm last night.

He was officially reported missing this morning, on Friday, January 29.

He is 6 foot 2, of slim build, with a dark brown receding hair line. He is thought to be wearing jeans, a pale green hooded top and light green fabric trainers.

Officers have said anyone with information should contact 101, asking for acting sergeant Daniel Potter quoting CAD reference 84 of January 29 2021.