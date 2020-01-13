Fire crew tackles early morning vehicle blaze

An early morning vehicle fire on Marine Parade in Lowestoft was quickly tackled by firefighters. Picture: Google Images Archant

Firefighters quickly dealt with an early morning vehicle fire.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station were called out at 6.46am on Monday, January 13 to reports that a vehicle was ablaze on Marine Parade, in Lowestoft.

Fireifghters arrived at the scene, opposite Royal Green in Lowestoft, to discover a minor blaze which was tackled within a few minutes.

The scene was cleared by 6.58am.