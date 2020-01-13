Search

Advanced search

Fire crew tackles early morning vehicle blaze

PUBLISHED: 08:52 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:52 13 January 2020

An early morning vehicle fire on Marine Parade in Lowestoft was quickly tackled by firefighters. Picture: Google Images

An early morning vehicle fire on Marine Parade in Lowestoft was quickly tackled by firefighters. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Firefighters quickly dealt with an early morning vehicle fire.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station were called out at 6.46am on Monday, January 13 to reports that a vehicle was ablaze on Marine Parade, in Lowestoft.

Fireifghters arrived at the scene, opposite Royal Green in Lowestoft, to discover a minor blaze which was tackled within a few minutes.

The scene was cleared by 6.58am.

Most Read

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Headteacher Mr Axon and Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro, Pictures: Mick Howes

‘Devastated’ couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Gaming store blames closure on tough times for retail

Gaming store Henchmans, run by Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle and his wife, Sandra, is set to close. Picture: Courtesy of Keith Sandle

Historic department store chain at risk of collapse putting 1,000 jobs at risk

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Headteacher Mr Axon and Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro, Pictures: Mick Howes

‘Devastated’ couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Gaming store blames closure on tough times for retail

Gaming store Henchmans, run by Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle and his wife, Sandra, is set to close. Picture: Courtesy of Keith Sandle

Historic department store chain at risk of collapse putting 1,000 jobs at risk

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Headteacher Mr Axon and Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro, Pictures: Mick Howes

Six lessons learned from Norwich City’s difficult day at Old Trafford

Emi Buendia battles with Dan James during the second half of Norwich City's 4-0 loss at Manchester United Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Gaming store blames closure on tough times for retail

Gaming store Henchmans, run by Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle and his wife, Sandra, is set to close. Picture: Courtesy of Keith Sandle

Why Clive Lewis is right to talk about race

MP Clive Lewis believes his race could be an issue in why he has not yet got the required backing in the Labour leadership race. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

A10 closed after ‘serious collision’ involving car and motorcycle

The A10 is closed after a serious collision at South Runcton Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists