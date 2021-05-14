Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing urge people to get moving this summer

Published: 10:46 AM May 14, 2021

Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing has launched a new fundraising initiative called Many Miles for MiniDonks. - Credit: Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing

Norfolk’s miniature donkeys are calling on their supporters to get moving this summer, to help them spread more cheer around the county after lockdown.

Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing, a Norfolk social enterprise that provides mood-boosting, therapeutic donkey visits to people in care homes and residential settings, has launched a new fundraising initiative called Many Miles for MiniDonks.

Throughout June, people are being asked to as many miles as possible in return for sponsorship to raise money for a series of MiniDonks Pop-up Farm Experiences.

Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing has launched a new fundraising initiative called Many Miles for MiniDonks. - Credit: Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing

Sarah McPherson is the founder and managing director of Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing.

She started the social enterprise after both her parents developed dementia and gained greatly from interacting with her two miniature donkeys.

You may also want to watch:

Ms McPherson said: “We love visiting care homes and other residential settings, and our hope is that the MiniDonks Pop-Up Farm Experiences will allow even more people with life-limiting conditions to get up close and personal with our wonderful herd of miniature donkeys, plus lots of other animals.

“We know that spending time with animals can bring genuine therapeutic benefits and moments of pure joy to people living with complex disabilities and conditions such as dementia; even those people who are largely considered to be ‘locked-in’.

“It’s our mission to bring a touch of MiniDonk magic to as many individuals and communities as possible.”

Many Miles for MiniDonks is taking place throughout June and people can choose how, when, where and how far they travel.

Ms McPherson added: “From experienced runners and wheelchair athletes to those who prefer a gentle stroll or even a bike ride; as long as your miles are self-powered you can get involved."

Ian Hytch is a super-supporter of Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing. He is set to take on the Many Miles for MiniDonks challenge. - Credit: Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing.

Many Miles for MiniDonks was inspired by super-supporter Ian Hytch, who has set himself the challenge of walking 80 miles in 8 days in his 80th year.

His walk will finish on Saturday June 26 at Runton Road car-park in Cromer, where the MiniDonk herd will be waiting to meet him.

People who would like to make a donation to the MiniDonks Pop-up Farm Experiences fund can visit the Many Miles for MiniDonks Justgiving page.

To register to take part in Many Miles for MiniDonks and receive your fundraising pack, email info@minidonks.org.uk or visit www.minidonks.org.uk for more information.